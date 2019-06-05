2019-20 Rule Changes

Discussion in 'Villanova Basketball (Bench Warmers)' started by JoshNaso, Jun 5, 2019 at 6:02 PM.

    The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved several rule changes Wednesday, the most notable of which is the moving of the 3-point line.

    Beginning next season on the Division 1 level (the following season at Division II and III), the 3-point line will be 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches from the basket, the same distance used by international rules. The line had been set at 20 feet, 9 inches since 2008 when it was moved back from 19 feet, 9 inches.

    In addition, the panel approved the resetting of the shot clock to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound instead of a full 30, similar to the change implemented in the NBA last season.

    Other changes include:

    -players being assessed a technical foul for "derogatory language about an opponent’s race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender expression, gender identify, sexual orientation or disability."

    -coaches will now be able to call live-ball timeouts in the last two minutes of the second half or of any overtime periods. (I hate this change.)

    -finally, basket interference/goaltending calls made in the final two minutes of the second half or of any overtime period are now reviewable.
     
