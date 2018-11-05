Booth, Paschall on Naismith Watchlist

Discussion in 'Villanova Basketball (Bench Warmers)' started by JoshNaso, Nov 5, 2018 at 1:20 PM.

    The initial watchlist for the Citizen Naismith Men's Player of the Year Award has been released, and two Villanova Wildcats were included.

    With both Phil Booth and Eric Pascahll stepping into leading roles this season, it's not a surprise to see them on this list as each is a prime candidate for a breakout season.

    Booth has improved his numbers each year at Villanova, finishing 2017-18 averaging 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. With the departures of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, and Omari Spellman Booth will be leaned upon heavily and will have the opportunity to replicate his 20-point outburst in the 2016 national title game on a consistent basis this season.

    Like Booth in 2016, Paschall had his coming out party on the national stage with a 24-point performance against Kansas last year in the national semifinal in which he shot 10-11 from the floor and 4-5 from three. Also like Booth, he will have plenty of opportunity as he steps into a leading role.

    The watchlist will be cut to 30 in February, 10 in early March, and 4 two weeks after that before the winner is announced April 7.

    http://naismithtrophy.com/citizen-naismith-trophy-mens-watch-list-released/
     
