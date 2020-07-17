CAA Suspends Fall Sports

On Friday, the CAA announced that the Board of Directors has voted to suspend fall sports in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rage across the country. Obviously, this is pretty big news for the Villanova football program. The conference said it will be looking into the possibility of playing a spring football season. It's also worth noting that under the terms of the vote, member schools will be able to host practices and, more importantly, will be allowed to pursue playing an independent schedule in the fall. Villanova said it is exploring multiple options for a football season in the 2020-21 academic year. The announcement comes a day after the Big East announced a conference-only schedule for fall sports. That decision affects the following programs at Villanova: field hockey, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country. In addition, plans are still under review for non-championship sports including golf, rowing, and men's and women's tennis. The university continues to explore options for student-athletes to train and receive athletic instruction upon their return to campus regardless of the competitive schedule.