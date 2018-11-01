Cats No. 8 in Initial Coaches Poll

With the college hoops season just around corner, the first coaches poll of the season has been released. The results show the coaches have slightly more confidence in the Cats than the AP voters, as Nova checked in at No. 8, one spot ahead of where they landed in the AP Poll. Like the AP Poll, this is right in the range where we expected Villanova to be (8-15) and it's encouraging to see them landing at the higher end of that range. Obviously the Cats will have to prove it on the court, but it's nice to see the basketball world having confidence in Nova ahead of the season despite the unusual roster attrition.