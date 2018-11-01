Cats No. 8 in Initial Coaches Poll

Discussion in 'Villanova Basketball (Bench Warmers)' started by JoshNaso, Nov 1, 2018 at 3:07 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. JoshNaso

    JoshNaso Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2016
    Messages:
    1,175
    Likes Received:
    137
    With the college hoops season just around corner, the first coaches poll of the season has been released. The results show the coaches have slightly more confidence in the Cats than the AP voters, as Nova checked in at No. 8, one spot ahead of where they landed in the AP Poll.

    Like the AP Poll, this is right in the range where we expected Villanova to be (8-15) and it's encouraging to see them landing at the higher end of that range.

    Obviously the Cats will have to prove it on the court, but it's nice to see the basketball world having confidence in Nova ahead of the season despite the unusual roster attrition.
     
    1 JoshNaso, Nov 1, 2018 at 3:07 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page