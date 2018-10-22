Cats No. 9 in First AP Poll

The preseason AP Poll has been released, and Villanova checked in at number nine. The Cats trailed Kansas, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Duke, Virginia, Tennessee, Nevada, and North Carolina. Nova was the only Big East team represented in the top 25. Marquette just missed, while Butler, St. John's, Providence, and Xavier all received votes. Curiously, the Cats received one first place vote. Nine feels like a fair spot for now, and falls directly within the range we expected Villanova to start the season in.