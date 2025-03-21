Dante Allen Decommits From Nova

2025 shooting guard Dante Allen, son of former Villanova player Malik Allen, has announced that he has decommitted from Villanova. Allen is currently ranked as the No. 98 player in the class.



Despite the coaching change, this news comes as somewhat of a surprise to me. I've felt that the legacy part of his commitment was the most important factor, but apparently that is not the case. For what it's worth, Allen said that Villanova will remain in consideration, so clearly he wants to see who the new coach is and likely what players that coach will either bring with him or target in the portal.



At the moment, in addition to not having a coach, Villanova has no commitments in the 2025 class.