Jay Wright To Work With USA Basketball

Discussion in 'Villanova Basketball (Bench Warmers)' started by JoshNaso, Jul 6, 2018 at 4:40 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. JoshNaso

    JoshNaso Moderator
    Moderator
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2016
    Messages:
    1,044
    Likes Received:
    99
    USA Basketball has announced nine coaches (7 from NBA teams, 2 college head coaches) to assist at the Men's Basketball Team minicamp in Las Vegas in late July, and there was a familiar name on the list, Jay Wright.

    Wright will join Gonzaga's Mark Few as the collegiate head coaches that will assist national team head coach Gregg Popovich.

    Some great recognition for coach Wright and maybe even a little something he can throw in to recruiting pitches in the future. Regardless it's well-deserved as Wright continues to build an impressive resume.
     
    1 JoshNaso, Jul 6, 2018 at 4:40 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page