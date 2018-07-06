Jay Wright To Work With USA Basketball

USA Basketball has announced nine coaches (7 from NBA teams, 2 college head coaches) to assist at the Men's Basketball Team minicamp in Las Vegas in late July, and there was a familiar name on the list, Jay Wright. Wright will join Gonzaga's Mark Few as the collegiate head coaches that will assist national team head coach Gregg Popovich. Some great recognition for coach Wright and maybe even a little something he can throw in to recruiting pitches in the future. Regardless it's well-deserved as Wright continues to build an impressive resume.