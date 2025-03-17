Latest Coaching Search Buzz

There are A LOT of names flying around at this point regarding Villanova's coaching search.



There are the ones we've already touched on: Ryan Odom, Chris Collins, Richard Pitino, Grant McCasland, Kevin Willard and Jamie Dixon.



Some new ones that have popped up include Mick Cronin, Steve Pikiell and Malik Allen.



So where are we at/what are we hearing on some of these names?



There is a lot of posturing and media play going on, so some of this is hard to distinguish between real smoke and simply one party or the other maneuvering, but we'll do our best to make sense of what we're hearing.



Odom: Currently garnering a lot of buzz for the Virginia job. It appears that some associated with Virginia view it as a done deal. Some believe Odom was using the Nova opening as leverage against Virginia, and there are reports that the parties have worked through the details. I get the sense that Odom to Nova is trending as less likely.



Collins: Collins seemed to emerge as the early favorite. The buzz has quieted somewhat, but it appears Collins is high on Nova's list.



Pitino: Not a ton of noise here, although some New Mexico fans seem to believe Pitino wants the job. I get the sense he remains in play.



McCasland: Haven't heard a peep since he was initially mentioned. This always felt like a bit of a fantasy hire, and right now he doesn't appear to be in play. Then again, maybe that's what Nova wants us to think.



Willard: It appears that Willard is closing in on an extension with Maryland. I believe he was a legitimate candidate but it doesn't look like Maryland is going to let him go.



Dixon: Been quiet regarding Dixon. Intriguing possibility, unclear where things stand on his candidacy.



Cronin: This interest was reported by Adam Zagoria, who is well-respected by the Nova program. People were quick to refute this report, but based on the source I'm inclined to believe that it has at least been explored.



Pikiell: I was ready to dismiss this report, but talking to people close to the Rutgers program the interest is real. I'm told the interest isn't new, and Pikiell has reason to want out of Rutgers (NIL concerns and new AD likely having a football focus). I get the sense he is a more legitimate candidate than you would think.



Allen: I had heard rumors of Allen being a potential candidate months ago. It makes sense as a legacy hire who's son is a member of the incoming recruiting class. But based on the results with Neptune, I can't see Nova going with someone with limited or no head coaching experience. Allen is currently an assistant with the Miami Heat. Again, I understand why his name is floating around, and it's not the first time it's popped up, but I would be stunned if this was the hire.



I'd expect things to get more confusing before they get more clear. Some of these coaches are still coaching in the tournament, and as I said there seems to be a lot of posturing, leveraging and purposeful media leaks going on here. Feels like we're at least a week (maybe a few weeks) away from a resolution here, and more names will likely be tossed into the fray. While it's a fluid situation, I'd say Collins and Pitino are probably the favorites at the moment. Regardless, it should be an interesting few weeks.