Villanova made an addition to the 2025 recruiting class with the commitment of 7-1 Nico Onyekwere , who played at Long Island Lutheran in high school. Onyekwere was originally committed to Florida State but reopened his recruitment following Leonard Hamilton's retirement. Originally from Nigeria, Onyekwere spent time playing in Europe before joining Long Island Lutheran. Villanova now has two seven-footers on the 2025-26 roster.