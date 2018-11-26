Nova Back In Top 25

Villanova's time out of the top 25 was short-lived, lasting all of one week. After a rough week in which the Cats lost back-to-back games for the first time in forever that sent them tumbling from the rankings, Nova bounced back by winning the AdvoCare Invitational, taking down No. 14 Florida State in the title game. That win, plus the 19-point victory over Oklahoma State in the semifinal (OK St. beat No. 19 LSU in the third-place game) was enough to return Villanova to the rankings this week, as the Cats check in at No. 23 in this week's AP Poll. The performance in Orlando was encouraging, as was getting a marquee win. It's nice to have the Cats back in the rankings, and hopefully they can build off last week's success.