Nova Makes First Foray Into 2028 Class

Jul 4, 2016
Kevin Willard is thinking down the line. Willard and the Wildcats made their first foray into the 2028 class by getting out an offer to Williams Field (AZ) guard Adan Diggs. Diggs is already listed at 6-4. While Rivals doesn't rank prospects that far ahead, college programs are already taking notice. Diggs holds offers from Arizona State, Cal, West Virginia, Washington and Oregon, among others. I'm always an advocate for getting involved with prospects early, so it's encouraging to see Willard get a jump on things in the 2028 class.
 
