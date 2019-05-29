Nova to Take on Ohio State

Discussion in 'Villanova Basketball (Bench Warmers)' started by JoshNaso, May 29, 2019 at 12:05 AM.

    Per Jon Rothstein, the matchups for next season's Gavitt Games have been set, and Villanova will head on the road to take on Ohio State.



    The meeting will mark just the fourth matchup between the programs, and just the second of Jay Wright's tenure. The first occurred in the 1939 national semifinal, won by the Buckeyes. The teams also met in 1974, a one-point Villanova win, and 2003, a one-point Villanova loss.

    It should be an interesting matchup against a program that Nova doesn't see much of, and will provide an opportunity for a solid early-season win.
     
    Game will be on November 13.
     
    2 JoshNaso, May 30, 2019 at 12:58 AM
