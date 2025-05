Nova Unleashes Flood of Offers

It's been a busy few days for Kevin Willard and Villanova, as a flood of new offers have gone out to targets in both the 2026 and 2027 classes. Here's a quick rundown of the latest prospects to receive a Nova offer.



Anthony Brown, 2026 PG, 3-star, No. 149, Paul VI (VA)



Cole Cloer, 2026 SG, 4-star, No. 35, Caldwell Academy (NC)



Jaxon Richardson, 2026 SG, 4-star, No. 43, Columbus (FL)



Justin Caldwell, 2026 PF, 4-star, Berean Baptist Academy (NC)



Kohl Rosario, 2026 SF, Moravian Prep (NC)



Jasiah Jervis, 2026 SG, 4-star, No. 59, Archbishop Stepinac (NY)



Jacoby Briscoe, 2027 SF, 3-star, No. 55, Riverdale Baptist (MD)



Darius Wabbington, 2027 C, 4-star, No. 16, Sunnyslope (AZ)



Brandon Woodard, 2027 PF, 3-star, No. 50, Bishop McNamara (MD)



Cayden Daughtry, 2027 PG, 4-star, No. 14, Calvary Christian Academy (FL)