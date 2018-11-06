Paschall, Booth Make Jeff Goodman's Top 50

Happy opening night Nova Nation! Jeff Goodman, formerly of ESPN and now with Watch Stadium, released his top 50 college basketball players, and two Wildcats made the list. Eric Paschall checked in at No. 4. That's a strong endorsement from Goodman, but also one that is not too farfetched. Paschall has shown flashes and will be arguably the top option for the Cats offensively. He has looked great the few times we've seen him this preseason, and the opportunity is there for him to hit the mark. Here's what Goodman had to say about Paschall: "The guy who started his career at Fordham is now a potential first-round pick and Jay Wright’s best player. With four of ‘Nova’s top six gone from last year’s national championship team, the versatile forward will go from a role guy to a featured player." Meanwhile Phil Booth landed at No. 43. This is higher than he's been on some other lists, but again his track record and situation makes this a realistic possibility. While Booth is never the fastest, strongest, or most athletic player on the court, he is tough, smart, and has his fair share of skill. His experience should be a big help, and like Paschall he's demonstrated an ability to perform on the biggest stage. He will get an opportunity to display that all season long this year. Here are Goodman's thoughts: "Booth is a veteran point guard who has been a part of two national title teams. He averaged 10 points per game, but that will go up significantly with the departure of four of the team’s top six scorers." Villanova is expecting, and will need, big things from this duo this season. Fortunately they have the ability to deliver.