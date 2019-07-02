Ryan Arcidiacono Signs 3-year Deal With Bulls

Former Villanova standout will continue to represent the university in the NBA, as he has signed a 3-year contract to remain with the Chicago Bulls. The deal is reportedly worth $9 million. Bulls restricted free agent Ryan Arcidiacono has agreed to a three-year, $9M deal to return to Chicago, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2019 After clawing his way to a roster spot through the Summer League and G League, Arcidiacono appeared in 81 games for the Bulls last season, starting 32 of them. He averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.3 percent from 3 while playing 24.2 minutes per game. The new deal provides a notable raise for Arcidiacono, who made just over $1.3 million last season. It's great to see Ryan getting a chance to contribute in the NBA and his path to an NBA careeer is nothing short of inspirational. We're happy to see him get a bit of security with the new deal as he continues to make Villanova proud.