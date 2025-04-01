ADVERTISEMENT

Willard's Staff: What We're Hearing

Villanova has its new head coach. Next comes the assembling of his staff. Here's what we're hearing so far, some of which is pretty interesting.

First, indications are that Mike Nardi will be retained. This feels like a smart move considering Nardi's knowledge of and connection to the program. In addition, it appears Baker Dunleavy will retain his position as general manager.

As for the rest of the staff, there are some interesting rumblings. The biggest is that Willard will be adding a sitting Division I coach to the bench. Some names that have been floated are Delaware head coach Martin Ingelsby and NJIT head coach Grant Billmeier.

There was also some chatter surrounding UConn assistant Kimani Young, but that seems to be mostly speculation. It's hard to see Young making a lateral move at this point as he appears to be in line for a head coaching opportunity sooner than later.

Willard could also look to bring one of his assistants from Maryland with him (David Cox, Kevin Norris, Greg Manning Jr.) or another member of his Maryland staff, although it appears he's looking to build an experience staff so someone like a director of player personnel, director of basketball operations or video coordinator feels much less likely.

It will certainly be interesting to watch Willard put his staff together over the coming days/weeks.
 
