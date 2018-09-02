Austin Calitro Makes Seahawks 53-man Roster

Discussion in 'Villanova Football' started by JoshNaso, Sep 2, 2018 at 8:27 PM.

    

    Former Villanova linebacker Austin Calitro has made the Seahawks roster, per The News Tribune beat writer Gregg Bell.



    After going undrafted in 2017, Calitro bounced around between the Jets, Seahawks, 49ers, and Browns before having a solid 2018 preseason in a return to the Seahawks that was good enough to earn him a spot on the roster.

    Here's Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discussing Calitro's play this preseason.



    Congrats to Austin and best of luck this season.
     
