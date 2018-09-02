Austin Calitro Makes Seahawks 53-man Roster

Former Villanova linebacker Austin Calitro has made the Seahawks roster, per The News Tribune beat writer Gregg Bell. As expected after an impressive preseason, Austin Calitro, 2nd year FA from Villanova, makes #Seahawks. He looks to be the best backup middle LB Bobby Wagner has had in SEA— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 2, 2018 After going undrafted in 2017, Calitro bounced around between the Jets, Seahawks, 49ers, and Browns before having a solid 2018 preseason in a return to the Seahawks that was good enough to earn him a spot on the roster. Here's Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discussing Calitro's play this preseason. A few of you have tweeted that you're having a hard time getting the video to play- I'm working on addressing the issue, but here's Carroll answering my question about Austin Calitro's performance through three preseason games. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/NiWrP8e2cl— Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 28, 2018 Congrats to Austin and best of luck this season.